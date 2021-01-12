Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FMR LLC raised its position in WPP by 361.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 555,181 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 117,687 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 298,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WPP by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

