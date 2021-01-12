Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.