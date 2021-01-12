BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in December

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,423. BG Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

