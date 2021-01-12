BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

