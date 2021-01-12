BIKI (BIKI) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One BIKI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $716,969.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

