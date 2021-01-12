Bilfinger SE (GBF.F)’s (GBF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBF. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.88 ($31.62).

Shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) stock opened at €28.30 ($33.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.99 and a 200 day moving average of €19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. Bilfinger SE has a 12 month low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 12 month high of €35.32 ($41.55).

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

