Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $2.68 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile