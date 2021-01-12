BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.45. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,974 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.