BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.93. BioCorRx shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.