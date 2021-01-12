Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB opened at $267.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

