Biomerica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,851% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMRA shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

In other Biomerica news, Director Catherine Coste bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,417,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.