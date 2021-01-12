BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRTX remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,414,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,493,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
