BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.12. 1,215,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 395,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,202.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,600 shares of company stock worth $176,427. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.