BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Up 13.5%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 101,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 97,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

