BitBall Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $994,890.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,025.97 or 0.99650516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00042500 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

