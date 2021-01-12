Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches Market Cap of $318.85 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $17.17 or 0.00050284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $318.85 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,140.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.06 or 0.01350450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00553201 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00179994 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

