Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $153.63 million and $11.85 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001373 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00019882 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.