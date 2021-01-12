Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 44% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 44% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.04 or 0.00037453 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $228.47 million and $130.54 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00286338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00079992 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000078 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.