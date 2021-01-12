Bitcoin SV Price Up 17.3% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for about $197.16 or 0.00598207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,958.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.59 or 0.01351942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00169354 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,623,483 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

