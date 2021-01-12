BitCore Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. BitCore has a market cap of $3.35 million and $89.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,140.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.69 or 0.03153661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00395009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.06 or 0.01350450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00553201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00466792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00289073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020836 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,507,828 coins and its circulating supply is 18,006,869 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

