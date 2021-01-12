BitDegree Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $205,440.16 and approximately $454.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

