BitMax Token (BTMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.95 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $41.17 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00382806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04313587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

