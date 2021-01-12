BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $1,566.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.80 or 0.00461825 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 827% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

