Bitzeny Trading Down 24.8% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $100,213.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00396084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

