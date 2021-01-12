BlackCoin Trading Up 4.8% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.83 million and $353,761.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,421,248 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

