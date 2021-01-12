BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 27.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,803,000 after buying an additional 148,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $766.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $709.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $770.40. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.