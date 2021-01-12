BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the December 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. 89,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,716. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
