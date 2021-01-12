BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the December 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. 89,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,716. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 37,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.