BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Shares Down 0.1%

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 77.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 277.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,114,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 1,554,882 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

