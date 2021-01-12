BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares in the last quarter.

BSE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,876. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

