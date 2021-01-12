BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.28

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $11.55. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 211,894 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The firm has a market cap of $653.92 million, a PE ratio of -125.78 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

