Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.75. 199,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 225,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 311.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,883,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,309,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

