Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.25

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 38279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

BLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

