BlockMesh Hits One Day Trading Volume of $417.00 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, BlockMesh has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $25,930.76 and $417.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

BlockMesh can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

