Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,316.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $16,316.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008074 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,418,044 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

