Blockpass Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $124,976.84 and $20.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00382806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04313587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.