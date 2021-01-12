BlockStamp (BST) Price Hits $0.16

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $5.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006075 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002899 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005924 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,188,938 coins and its circulating supply is 26,645,972 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

