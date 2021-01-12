BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0018

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $47,558.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00376456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.76 or 0.04457242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

