Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.57. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,820 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 63.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

