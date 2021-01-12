B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Given Under review Rating at Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473 ($6.18).

Shares of BME traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 544.40 ($7.11). 3,621,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 481.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 559.37 ($7.31).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

