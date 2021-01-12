BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DCF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,454. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
