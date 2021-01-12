Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Hits $308,720.76

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $308,720.76 and $6,735.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00041234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00378852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.40 or 0.04260346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

