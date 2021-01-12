Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Shares Up 4.9%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24.

About Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF)

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines; and proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

