Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU) Shares Gap Up to $157.00

Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.00, but opened at $166.50. Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) shares last traded at $158.00, with a volume of 3,428,435 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. The stock has a market cap of £458.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00.

In other news, insider Keith Butcher acquired 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £118,800 ($155,212.96). Also, insider Charlotta Ginman acquired 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £14,876.55 ($19,436.31).

About Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

