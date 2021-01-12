BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,007.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 62.2% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $718,185.53 and $122,007.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,268.33 or 1.00216070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013444 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049998 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,790 coins and its circulating supply is 913,002 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.