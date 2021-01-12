Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of Bombardier stock remained flat at $$0.40 on Tuesday. 1,347,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.