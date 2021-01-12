Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Bombardier stock remained flat at $$0.40 on Tuesday. 1,347,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

