Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

A number of research firms have commented on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of BDRBF remained flat at $$0.40 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.