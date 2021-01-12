Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

A number of research firms have commented on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of BDRBF remained flat at $$0.40 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

