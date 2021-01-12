Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of BONH stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.75 ($0.13). The stock had a trading volume of 27,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,839. Bonhill Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.52.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

