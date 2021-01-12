Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) Trading Down 10.5%

Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) shares were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17.

About Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX)

Bontex Inc manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage.

