Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $107.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

BKNG stock opened at $2,221.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,854.31. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

