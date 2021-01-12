BOOM Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $6,012.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00371554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.98 or 0.04313974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,260,815 coins and its circulating supply is 782,230,082 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars.

